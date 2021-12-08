President Joe Biden arrives in Kansas City, Missouri

Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson were the first to welcome and greet President Joe Biden as he deplaned in Kansas City, Missouri today.

Missouri Congressman Emanuel Cleaver of Kansas City and Kansas Congresswoman Sharice Davids flew with the president on Air Force One.

Both Democrats joined Republican U.S. Senator Roy Blunt in voting for the president’s infrastructure package.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas rode to the Kansas City Transport Authority where the president spoke on how the infrastructure law will benefit Missourians and promote his Build Back Better Act.

