DHSS warns of texting scam

The Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services says the scam targets a potential victim’s personal info. The text message asks that the person visit a website that resembles that of DHSS. The potential victim is prompted to enter their social security number, name and date of birth.

It even instructs the person to upload photos of their driver license to “validate” their “one-time Covid-19 Vaccine verification.”

Even if it looks authentic DHSS will never ask for your social security number through email or text message.