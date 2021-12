The Bar-B-Que Team from the Osceola High School’s F.F.A. Chapter…yes, let me stop right there. We have Bar-B-Que teams in high schools here in Missouri! Anyway, the seven-member team of Muddy River Smokers took their talents to Texas and came back national champions. Chuck Simpson is the school’s FFA advisor and he joins us on Show Me Today to talk about their achievements.

