Graves proposes FEMA reforms

Brent Martin, Missourinet affiliate KFEQ

Northern Missouri Congressman Sam Graves is proposing reforms to Federal Emergency Management Agency. And it appears he is getting support in Congress.

Graves’ proposal to redefine what FEMA considers a small project has passed out of the

Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and now will be considered by the full U.S. House.

“Right now, the limit on what’s considered a small project is just way too low,”

Graves told KFEQ/St. Joseph Post. “And with inflation that’s taken place over the

last decade or so, projects have grown outside of the scope of what the

original intent was.”

