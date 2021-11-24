Missouri’s Christmas tree farms prepare for the most wonderful time of the year (AUDIO)

Missouri’s roughly 40 Christmas tree farms are preparing for a merry and bright holiday season.

Wayne Harmon, with the Missouri Christmas Tree Producer Association, says there has been a tight supply of Christmas trees the past two years for a couple reasons.

“There are enough trees out there for people but you might have to look a little harder to find them,” says Harmon. “A lot of producers have gotten out of the business. There’s been a lot of attrition due to farmers getting older and retiring. And then the wholesalers, the same thing has happened with them. With the demand of people being aware that it’s more green to have a real green tree than a piece of plastic, the sales have gone up each year.”

He explains what customers can expect with pricing this time around.

“I don’t think you’ll see any drastic increases,” says Harmon. “The place I think you might see a high price would be a store that’s selling a premium tree that was maybe cut say in Minnesota or Wisconsin or Michigan and brought in.”

Harmon, who runs Starr Pines Christmas Tree Farm in central Missouri’s Boonville, says there are Christmas tree farms in every region of the state.

To find one, go to MissouriChristmasTrees.org.

To hear the full Show Me Today interview, click below.

