Walgreens to build new fulfillment center to Missouri along with 200 jobs

Walgreens says it is growing in Missouri.

With more than nine thousand locations, Walgreen’s is the nation’s second largest free-standing pharmacy chains, just behind CVS.

The company says it will open a new $30 million, mini-fulfillment center in the Kansas City metro area.

The new facility, in Liberty, Missouri, is set to be 65,000-square-feet. The company says development will create 200 new jobs including pharmacists and pharmacy technicians.

Governor Mike Parson says Missouri is home to several health care innovators and that he’s “excited” that Walgreens selected the Show Me State for its new fulfillment center.

The Missouri Department of Economic Development says the model that will be used by the new mini-facility will allow for an increased rate of delivering packages to stores and to customer homes. Walgreens says it will partner with FedEx and UPS, as well as companies such as Uber and Doordash for direct-to-consumer shipping.”