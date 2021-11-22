Missouri State football to host playoff game this Saturday

Missouri State will open the 2021 NCAA FCS Playoffs on Saturday, Nov. 27 at home when the Bears (8-3) host UT Martin (9-2) at 3 p.m. at Robert W. Plaster Stadium. Runners-up in the Missouri Valley Football Conference, Missouri State will be making its second straight NCAA Playoff appearance and fourth overall after previous trips in 1989, 1990 and the spring of 2021.

UT Martin is the automatic qualifier from the Ohio Valley Conference, finishing with a 5-1 league record. The Skyhawks are making their second NCAA playoff appearance (2006). The Bears are 6-0 all-time against UT Martin, most recently with a 24-14 home win over the Skyhawks in Springfield in 2009.