It wasn’t the big one, but Wednesday night’s 4.0 earthquake that centered just northwest of Poplar Bluff in Southeast Missouri, was called a “lightly moderate” earthquake by Missouri State Emergency Management Agency’s Jeff Briggs, who joined “Show Me Today.” It didn’t cause a lot of damage, but it was felt throughout the southeastern quadrant of the state as well as northwest Arkansas and as far south as Memphis, TN and north towards St. Louis.

