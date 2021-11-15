“I knew we were going to click.” Mahomes, Chiefs strong arm Raiders on Sunday Night Football

Patrick Mahomes looked like the Mahomes we are used to seeing in the Chiefs 41-14 win over the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mahomes tossed five touchdown passes in the win. Running back Darrel Williams had nine catches for 101 yards and a touchdown, Travis Kelce had over 100 yards receiving, and Tyreek Hill caught two touchdown passes. Kansas City improves to 6-and-4 with the victory. The Chiefs host the Cowboys this Sunday.

