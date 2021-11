Bob Miller, a former editor of the Southeast Missourian, has the first episode of his podcast dropping Monday and its’ called The Lawless Files. The podcast takes an in-depth look into the details of the 1992 Benton, Missouri, unsolved murder case of Angela Mischelle Lawless that included a wrongful conviction and possible cover-up. Bob joined us on Show Me Today to talk about the case and his podcast.

