Badie comes up big again as Mizzou inches closer to bowl eligibility

Mizzou running back Tyler Badie ran 34 times for 209 yards and the Tigers defense forced three turnovers, sacked the quarterback three times and had three tackles for loss all while holding the Gamecocks to 250 total yards of offense. The Tigers held on for a 31-28 win. It was Mizzou’s fifth win of the season and with two games to play are now just one win from bowl eligibility. The last bowl Mizzou played in was during the 2018 season, a trip to the Liberty Bowl in Memphis.

For Badie, this was his fourth 200-yard game of the season, most in school history. He also climbed to fifth place on Missouri’s single-season rushing chart. He now has 1,239 yards this season.

Mizzou will wrap up the home portion of their schedule Saturday at 3 p.m. when they host the Florida Gators.