Cardinals first MLB team to win five Gold Gloves in one season. Pair of Royals outfielders honored

The Cardinals set a record with five Gold Glove winners this past season. St. Louis is the first team in history to do so. Nolan Arenado, Paul Goldschmidt, Tyler O’Neill, Harrison Bader and Tommy Edman took home the National League Gold Glove Award at their respective positions. For Bader and Edman, the award is the first of their careers. Arenado won his ninth, Goldschmidt his fourth and O’Neill takes gold in back-to-back seasons. The awards come after the Cards led the Majors in defensive runs saved.

Andrew Benintendi and Michael Taylor of the Royals have both been named Gold Glove winners in 2021. Benintendi was the American League’s winner for left field, and Taylor won for his work in center field. It’s the 11th straight year that a Royals player has won a Gold Glove. Salvador Perez and Whit Merrifield were also nominated this year.