Conservation Federation of MO asks hunters to share the harvest

Deer season is upon us in Missouri, and hunters are taking to the fields and woods across Missouri’s landscape this fall. Which means that another season of Share the Harvest is well underway. Since the inception of the Share the Harvest program began in 1992, Missouri Citizens have donated over 4.4 million pounds of protein rich venison to those in need.

Share The Harvest is a WIN WIN WIN program. Hunters win by doing their part to help people in need, cooperating processing plants win by getting positive feedback for their involvement and donations of locker space, and participating organizations win by having a ready-made service project for a good cause. The meat stays in the local communities where it is donated.

Executive Director Tyler Schwartze from the Conservation Federation of Missouri joins Show Me Today to talk about the history of the Conservation Federation of Missouri, upcoming deer seasons and how to participate in Share the Harvest.