Medicare cutting payments to 62 Missouri hospitals for various reasons

Medicare is cutting payments to 62 Missouri hospitals for having high rates of patient readmissions, infections and injuries. The penalties are based on Medicare patients who had originally been treated for heart failure, heart attack, pneumonia, chronic lung disease, hip and knee replacement or coronary artery bypass graft surgery.

For the readmission penalties, Medicare cuts as much as 3% for each patient, although the average is generally much lower. Patient safety cuts cost Missouri hospitals 1% of Medicare payments through next September.

In 2019, Medicare penalized the same number of Missouri hospitals for the same reasons.

To see a list of the hospitals affected, click here.

