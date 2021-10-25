Cardinals set to name Marmol next manager

The Cardinals are choosing a familiar face to be their next skipper. The club is reportedly expected to name current bench coach Oliver Marmol as the 51st manager in team history on Monday. He will be the youngest manager in the Majors at 35 years old. Marmol spent the past three seasons as the trusted aide of previous manager Mike Shildt, who was dismissed on October 14th due to “philosophical differences” between him and the front office. Marmol was the Cards’ sixth-round selection in the 2007 MLB Draft.

