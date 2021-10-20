St.. Charles legislator dies from stroke, ” a champion for equality under the law”

State Representative Tom Hannegan died today from a stroke. Hannegan, a 51-year-old Republican from St. Charles, was elected to the House in 2016. Hannegan was chairman of the House Local Government Committee and served on the Children and Families Committee as well as the Special Committee on Criminal Justice. He was the publisher and editor of Street Scape Magazine and an associate broker with Hannegan Real Estate and Construction.

Speaker of the House Rob Vescovo, R-Arnold, Speaker Pro Tem John Wiemann, R-St. Charles, and Majority Floor Leader Dean Plocher, R-St. Louis, said in a press statement:

“Our hearts are deeply saddened by the news of our colleague and beloved friend’s departure today. Representative Hannegan was a strong person of conviction in these chambers, a truly wonderful person and a dedicated public servant who will be greatly missed. Tom will forever be remembered for his determination to serve those in need, as well as his great love for all people. We extend our thoughts and prayers to the many friends and family who loved Tom. He will be greatly missed.”

House Democrat leader Crystal Quade, D-Springfield also sent a statement, saying “Tom was a kind and thoughtful person who cared about others and always put people before politics. His sudden passing is a great loss, but he leaves a legacy as a champion for equality under the law for all Missourians.”

An openly gay legislator, Hannegan supported the inclusion of LGBTQ protections in anti-discrimination bills. He also sought parole relief for long-serving, rehabilitated inmates over 65 years old, who had already served 30 years. Read bill