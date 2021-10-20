Luther Burden, top WR prospect on picking Mizzou “I just want to start a trend.”

The biggest win for Mizzou football won’t come on the field this year (unless the Tigers somehow find a way to knock-off top ranked Georgia on November 6th). Instead, the victory that every Tiger fan should be celebrating is the one that came Tuesday night in East St. Louis, when five-star wide receiver recruit Luther Burden gave his verbal commit to Eli Drinkwitz and Mizzou. Burden de-committed from Oklahoma in August and Missouri was considered the favorite. Burden had narrowed his choices to Mizzou, Alabama and Georgia where he visited last week.

“I want to be the first,” Burden said after sliding the black Mizzou cap on his head. “You know how big recruits in St. Louis, they all go to places like the Georgias, the Alabamas, I mean I just want to start a trend here in St. Louis for the younger people with talent in front of me to stay home and take our talents to Missouri.”

According to Rivals, Mizzou has the 15th best incoming class in the country. 247 Sports puts Mizzou at 14th. Burden is the Tigers only five star recruit, but Drinkwitz has landed six four-star recruits including eight in-state recruits for the class of 2022.