Show-Me State Games ramps up for fall and winter events

Despite dealing with COVID-19 during the summer months as participation numbers were slightly down for the nation’s largest state games, The Show-Me State Games were still a success in 2021. David Fox, Executive Director, joins us on Show Me Today and talks about the Game’s strong finish for 2021 with a lot of momentum picking up for 2022. Coming in the next few months is the early November 3v3 Soccerfest along with basketball, skating and archery.

November 6-7, 2021

3v3 Soccerfest – November

January 8-9, 2022

Hoopin’ It Up Basketball – January

January 21-23, 2022

Winter Blast ISI Skating Competition

February 25-27, 2022

Hoopin’ It Up Basketball – February

February 2022

MONASP Archery Tournament State Qualifier

March 25-27, 2022

Hoopin’ It Up Basketball – March

March 26-27, 2022

Spring Slam Volleyball