Show-Me State Games ramps up for fall and winter events

Despite dealing with COVID-19 during the summer months as participation numbers were slightly down for the nation’s largest state games, The Show-Me State Games were still a success in 2021. David Fox, Executive Director, joins us on Show Me Today and talks about the Game’s strong finish for 2021 with a lot of momentum picking up for 2022. Coming in the next few months is the early November 3v3 Soccerfest along with basketball, skating and archery.
November 6-7, 2021
3v3 Soccerfest – November
January 8-9, 2022
Hoopin’ It Up Basketball – January
January 21-23, 2022
Winter Blast ISI Skating Competition
February 25-27, 2022
Hoopin’ It Up Basketball – February
February 2022
MONASP Archery Tournament State Qualifier
March 25-27, 2022
Hoopin’ It Up Basketball – March
March 26-27, 2022
Spring Slam Volleyball