Medicare enrollment plan period opens Friday for Missourians

The Medicare Open Enrollment period opens Friday, October 15th, and closes December 7th.

The enrollment period offers Missourians a chance to change their Part D drug coverage or Medicare Advantage plans. The Department of Commerce and Insurance says the plan a person had last year, may no longer be the best plan this year.

Missourians can ask questions by phone or arrange one-on-one counseling by calling 1-800-390-3330 or visiting missouriclaim.org.

Chlora Lindley-Myers, director of the Missouri Department of Commerce & Insurance encouraged all Missouri seniors who have Medicare to review their plans

“Plans can change from year to year, and what you had last year may not be what best suits your needs this year,” said Lindley-Meyers.

The department is also warning people to be aware of the dangers of fraud and identity theft and offers the following safety information:

Verify that a salesperson is a licensed insurance agent by calling the Insurance Consumer Hotline at 1-800-726-7390.

Be cautious of door-to-door salespeople. Remember, Medicare has no sales representatives, and agents cannot solicit Part D or Medicare Advantage plans at your home without an appointment.

Avoid salespeople who offer free lunches for listening to a sales presentation. Federal law prohibits offers of free meals in exchange for signing up for a plan or listening to a presentation on Medicare.

Do not give out personal information to an unlicensed agent. Salespeople are not allowed to ask for your Medicare Number, Social Security, bank account or credit card number during marketing activities. If someone calls you and asks for your Medicare Number or other personal information, hang up and call 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227).

Salespeople cannot ask for online payments and must send a bill. Once you decide to buy a plan and have verified the agent is licensed, then you may give the agent personal enrollment and billing information.

A Medicare health or drug plan can call you if you’re already a member of the plan. The agent who helped you join can also call you. A customer service representative from 1-800-MEDICARE can call you if you’ve called and left a message or a representative said that someone would call you back.