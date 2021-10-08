MU’s Spot is more than just a dancer. The robot is keeping us safe in Mid-Missouri

I get it. Mizzou fans want to forget all about the Tigers loss to Tennessee last weekend but perhaps the biggest story to come out of that game was the halftime show featuring Marching Mizzou, the Golden Girls and the hot shot golden robot of the MU’s Engineering Dept, Spot. The four-legged robot’s dance moves were a national sensation. If you were at the game or saw the videos on social media you had one of two thoughts:

1. Wow, that’s really cool

2. Geez, that’s really freaky

Kristofferson Culmer, Professor of Professional Practice for the IT department at Mizzou joined me on Show Me Today to talk about Spot. There are actually 500 of these robots around the world and Mizzou is in possession of five of them. MU students are working with engineers at Ameren at the Callaway County power plant and two of these “Spot” robots are keeping us safe in mid-Missouri.