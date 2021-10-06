Wild Card Wednesday. Wainwright and Scherzer could provide some playoff drama

The Cardinals play the Dodgers tonight in Los Angeles in the National League Wild Game. Adam Wainwright for St. Louis, Chesterfield Missouri native Max Scherzer for LA. The Cards secured the second wild-card spot after winning a franchise-record 17-games in a row late in the season. Wainwright posted a 17-and-7 record with a 3.05 ERA this season, while leading the Majors in complete games. Wainwright says he doesn’t feel any added pressure to this game.

All Scherzer has done since being traded to L.A is go 7-0 in 11 starts with an ERA of 1.98, but in his final two starts he gave up five earned runs in each start. In his previous nine Dodger starts, he was charged with a total of five.

The Cardinals have won 12 of the last 13 games Adam Wainwright has started going all the way back to July 29th. The Dodgers have won all l1 games that Scherzer has started for LA since he was traded from Washington on July 30th. The Cardinals have won 11 straight road games. The Dodgers have won 15 straight home games.

When Yadier Molina catches Adam Wainwright tonight, it’ll be their 15th postseason start together, tying Mike Mussina and Jorge Posada of the Yankees for fifth-most all-time, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Yadi had 19 starts with Chris Carpenter, good for third on the list. That trails only Andy Petitte and Posada of the Yankees with (24), and Tom Glavine and Javy Lopez of the Braves second with (19).

You can’t ask for a matchup with two hotter teams and two hotter pitchers. Cardinals begin their run for a 12th World Series tonight starting just after 7pm. Against the defending WS champs.