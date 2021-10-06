Drinkwitz: “It was clear to me there was a disconnect.” Mizzou coach disappointed but not discouraged

The Mizzou Tigers look to bounce back after Saturday’s 62-24 loss to Tennessee. The Tigers allowed 458 rushing yards against the Vols. Head Coach Eli Drinkwitz fired defensive line coach Jethro Franklin on Sunday after another week of poor line play. Drinkwitz promoted assistant Al Davis.

Al Davis joined the Mizzou football staff in 2021 as a defensive analyst after coaching the defensive tackles at Illinois in 2020. Prior to Illinois, Davis coached at Hutchinson Community College where he was associate head coach and co-defensive coordinator. He was a defensive graduate assistant coach at Arkansas for the 2014-16 seasons after lettering for the Razorbacks from 2009-12. He served as captain as a senior in 2012.

Drinkwitz also did not release a depth chart to the media which is used to announce starters for this week’s game against North Texas. Drinkwitz said there are no starters yet and practices from Tuesday and Wednesday would make those decisions.

Saturday will mark the 110th Homecoming at Mizzou. The game kick offs at 3 p.m.

Follow and chat about the game on Twitter @Missourisports