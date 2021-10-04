U.S. Supreme Court denies hearing Missouri abortion ban case, for now

The U.S. Supreme Court will not hear Missouri Attorney General’s appeal to reinstate an eight-week abortion ban passed by the Legislature in 2019. The law forbids abortions at eight weeks of pregnancy or because a fetus has Down syndrome. It also has no exceptions for rape or incest.

The justices denied the request to hear the case because it is currently being considered by the U.S. Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals.

The Supreme Court denial also leaves a legal door open for the lower court decision to be appealed by saying “the petition is denied without prejudice to the filing of a new petition by either party following the Eighth Circuit’s final disposition of the case.”