Mizzou fires assistant defensive coach after latest loss

Mizzou defensive line coach Jethro Franklin has been relieved of his duties, football head coach Eliah Drinkwitz announced Sunday. Defensive analyst Al Davis will move into a full-time coaching role with the defensive line for the rest of the 2021 season. Mizzou’s defense is one of the worst in the country and Drinkwitz makes the move following the Tigers embarrassing 62-24 loss on Saturday.

The Tigers gave up 683 total yards to the Vols including 458 rushing yards.

Drinkwitz released a statement through the athletic department. “After a careful review, I believe a change in direction at the defensive line coach was needed. Jethro is a professional and man of high character, and we wish him all the best moving forward.”

Mizzou is home on Saturday against North Texas for their 110th Homecoming with a 3 p.m. CT kickoff on SEC Network.