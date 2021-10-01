Adam Wainwright coming back to the Cardinals in 2022

Earlier this summer Adam Wainwright announced on social media, with his family by his side, that he would pitch for another season. Friday afternoon the St. Louis Cardinals announced that Wainwright would stay with the club. The 40-year-old is the second-oldest pitcher in the National League this year, and is 17-7. Wainwright will start the Wild Card game on Wednesday against either the Dodgers or Giants.

With Yadi and Waino back together for one more year, they should set a Major League record barring long term injuries. They have 305 regular-season starts as a pitcher-catcher combo, one behind Red Faber and Ray Schalk of the Chicago White Sox at 306. The No. 1 spot belongs to Mickey Lolich and Bill Freehan of the Detroit Tigers, who have 324 games together.

