Cardinals win 17th straight to clinch postseason berth

The Cardinals are booking their trip to the postseason. St. Louis beat the Brewers 6-2 to clinch the second NL wild card spot and its 17th consecutive win. Dylan Carlson, Jose Rondon and Nolan Arenado each hit solo homers, and Paul Goldschmidt and Tyler O’Neill each had two hits and a run scored. Adam Wainwright gave up two runs over six innings to pick up his 17th win for the Cardinals.

St. Louis will play in the NL wild-card game on Oct. 6 at the Los Angeles Dodgers or San Francisco Giants.

Arenado has hit 34 homers and driven in 105 in his first season with the Cardinals. When he arrived he said the reason for coming to St. Louis was to play meaningful baseball in October. The man who may lead the charge on the road for that one-game playoff could be Adam Wainwright. He won his 17th game of the year and allowed two runs and seven hits in six innings. Wainwright has won six straight decisions and 10 of his last 11. He is 4-0 in September.

Wainwright joins Dizzy Dean with five seasons of at least 17-wins, trailing only Bob Gibson who reached that mark eight times in his career.

The offense has been explosive up and down the lineup, but Goldschmidt and O’Neill have hit seven homers and Arenado five during this current win streak, longest in the majors since Cleveland won 22 in 2017.