(AUDIO) Missouri Supreme Court to hear case about Ashcroft’s handling of effort to overturn eight-week abortion ban

The Missouri Supreme Court has scheduled a hearing for this week about the way Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft handled a proposed referendum to overturn an eight-week abortion ban bill.

Alisa Nelson reports.

