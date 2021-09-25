Mizzou stopped in OT

Harrison Mevis kicked a 56-yard field goal to send the Tigers into overtime at Boston College, but after the Eagles scored on their first possession, Connor Bazelak’s first pass was picked off at the goal line giving BC at 41-34 over Mizzou in OT. The loss drops the Tigers to 2-2.

The game was tied 17-17 when BC opened the third quarter with a 13-play, 75-yard drive that took 6:40 off the clock. After a quick turnover, the Eagles went back to work chewing up seven more minutes on the clock and hitting a 31-yard field goal to go up ten. Mizzou answered with TD runs from Michael Cox and Tyler and the teams traded field goals late forcing OT.

The Tigers lost the turnover and time of possession battle and the defense had no answer for the ground attack, allowing Boston College to rush for 275 yards averaging 5.6 yards per carry.

Mizzou returns home on Oct 2 to face the Tennessee Volunteers in a SEC East Division showdown on Faurot Field in Columbia, Mo. Game time is set for 11 a.m. CT on SEC Network.