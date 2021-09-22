Mizzou’s 2022 football is out. Here’s the breakdown

The Tigers’ non-conference slate opens with games at Middle Tennessee State on September 3rd and former conference foe Kansas State September 10th. Mizzou will face Abilene Christian in its home opener on September 17th and will welcome New Mexico State on November 19th. MU’s home conference schedule includes Georgia October 1st, Vanderbilt October 22nd, Kentucky November 5th, and Arkansas November 26th. On the road, the Tigers will face Auburn September 24th, Florida October 8th, South Carolina October 29th, and Tennessee November 12th.

