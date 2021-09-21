Watch as Salvy breaks 50-year home run record

Salvador Perez has etched his name in the MLB record books. Perez hit his 46th home run of the season in the Kansas City Royals’ 7-2 win over the Cleveland Indians, setting the new MLB record for home runs by a catcher in a single season. The previous record was held by Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame catcher Johnny Bench, who hit 45 home runs in 1970. Perez’s record-breaking blast was a two-run homer in the fifth inning against Cleveland. He’s now tied for the MLB lead in homers this season, while leading the majors with 115 RBI. The Royals went on to sweep the doubleheader in Cleveland yesterday, winning the finale 4-2. The series continues tonight.

