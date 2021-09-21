Local sportscaster preps for ultramarathon as Rett Gets Rocked

Jay Murry, a familiar voice on the Washington University in St. Louis scene is on the run. Murry enjoys long distance running for charitable endeavors. He has four Rett Gets Rocked solo ultramarathons under his belt; two 24-hour events at WashU’s Sumers Recreation Center in 2018 and 2019, and bookend ultras of 86 miles and 50K in October 2020. The Rett Gets Rocked ultramarathons have raised a combined total of over $14,000 to fund awareness and research to battle Rett syndrome. This October, Murry plans to return to WashU for Rett Gets Rocked 2021: 100 + ONE; a 100-mile run/walk.

Jay joined Show Me Today to talk about his “Rett Gets Rocked” fundraiser coming up this fall.

Here is the link for donations