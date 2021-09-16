NASCAR coming to St. Louis

NASCAR is coming to St. Louis. Worldwide Technology Raceway, the mile and a quarter track just across the river will host a NASCAR Series Race on Sunday June 5th, 2022. Research shows the race will produce at least $60 million in economic impact for the St. Louis Market. The raceway will be the only one in the United States to host the top three racing organizations NASCAR, INDYCAR and NHRA

“I set some ambitious goals when I took over the racetrack and to see them come to fruition is a dream come true,” WWTR owner Curtis Francois said in a statement. “Thanks to the hard work of our team, corporate partners such as Dave Steward and World Wide Technology. I am proud to welcome the NASCAR Cup Series to the St. Louis region. I can’t wait to celebrate this incredible victory with our fans.”

Francois says St. Louis has a long history with car racing dating back to the early 1900s.

In addition to the date in St. Louis, NASCAR will continue with two races in the Kansas City area with events on May 15th and September 11th as Kansas Speedway