WashU ranked top employer in Missouri by Forbes

Washington University in St. Louis was ranked the top employer in Missouri by Forbes on its 2021 list of “America’s Best Employers By State.” The rankings are based on the results of an anonymous nationwide survey conducted by Forbes, in partnership with market research company Statista.

Amanda Pope, Director of HR Communications and Employee Engagement at WashU, joined Show Me Today to talk about how the university offered remote work and flexible work arrangements where possible and to offer guidance for employers and employees when it comes to finding the perfect work/life balance.

