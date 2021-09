Colleen Young just returned from Japan where she medaled in two Paralympic swimming events. For Colleen this was her third Paralympic Games and her personal medal count is up to three. The St. Louis native is in Colorado to continue her training but she took a break to join us on Show Me Today.

Colleen is legally blind and tells us how she got started in swimming. “I kind of have an anger issue with golf,” she joked.

Click here for part 2 of the interview