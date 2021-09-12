Mizzou comeback falls short at Kentucky

Mizzou drove down to the Kentucky 37 in the final minute of the game, but Connor Bazelak’s final pass fell incomplete and the Tigers comeback falls short in Lexington as Mizzou lost their SEC opener to Kentucky 35-28. Mizzou was outgained 519-398.

Kentucky got off to a fast start, scoring on their first two possessions. Mizzou answered on the following drive going 75 yards to cut the lead to 14-7. Kentucky was leading 21-7 late in the second quarter and were ready to put the game away, but Chris Rodriquez was hit by Tigers safety Jaylon Carlies and Chad Bailey recovered in the endzone. Bazelak drove the Tigers 75 yard with a 17-yard TD pass to Keke Chism to pull to within 21-14 at the half. Mizzou knotted the score at 28-28 early in the fourth quarter when quarterback Connor Bazelak dumped off a pass to Tyler Badie who maneuvered his way 17 yards down the sideline for a touchdown.

On Kentucky’s next possession, the Wildcats went five-plays 75-yards ending with an eight-yard touchdown run by Chris Rodriguez to take a 35-28 lead. Again Rodriquez fumbled at the goalline but it was recovered by a Kentucky lineman.

After the Tigers had to punt, Kentucky drove down the field and set up for a 37-yard field goal attempt by Matt Ruffolo with 2:07 to play. The kick was blocked by Mizzou’s Blaze Alldredge and recovered by Kris Abrams-Draine. The Tigers took over near midfield and moved to the Kentucky 37-yard line. But on third down, Bazelak was sacked for a loss of eight yards and a fourth-down pass intended for Dominic Lovett was broken up. Kentucky took over on downs and ran out the clock.

Bazelak completed 34-of-51 passes for 294 yards and four touchdowns with one interception. Badie, who ran for 203 yards a week ago, caught 10 passes for 88 yards, and added 61 rushing yards on 14 carries.

For another week, the Mizzou defense was gashed for big plays of 64, 49, 33, 31 yard plays and a pair of 28 yard runs in the fourth quarter.

Mizzou is back home on the 18th to host SEMO. Kickoff is at 11:00 a.m.