Albert Pujols has returned to St. Louis after his playing days as a Cardinal when he was with the Angels. He’s returned to bigger crowds and bigger ovations, and even hit a home run in St. Louis as an American Leaguer. On Tuesday, in his first at-bat back in St. Louis as a member of the Dodgers, Pujols did it again. Pujols went deep for the 679th time of his career. (Video: MLB.com)

