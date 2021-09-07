Mizzou looks to make it two-in-a-row against the Wildcats

The Mizzou Tigers opened the season by beating Central Michigan 34-24 at Faurot Field on Saturday. This weekend the Tigers jump right into SEC play with their first road game of the year when they travel to Lexington to play the Kentucky Wildcats.

Running back Tyler Badie had 203 yards rushing and two touchdowns, while quarterback Conner Bazelak connected on 21 of 32 for 257 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the win. Kentucky is coming off a season-opening 45-10 win over Louisiana-Monroe. The Wildcats have Penn State transfer quarterback Will Levis, who was used mostly as a running QB with the Nittany Lions, running the offense. Last week, the Wildcats showed off his throwing arm. Levis threw for 367 yards with four touchdowns and one interception with completions of 57, 58 and 62 yards.

Mizzou beat Kentucky 20-10 snapping a five game losing streak to the Cats. It’s 6:30 kick this Saturday statewide on the Tiger Network and streaming on The SEC Network.