The Sara Walsh interview: I am not an anti-vaxer (FULL AUDIO)

State Representative Sara Walsh, R-Ashland, decided to resume her campaign for U.S. Congress after her husband’s death on August 19 from COVID-19 complications.  When they both got sick, she and her husband Steve, a well-known political activist, revealed that they were not vaccinated. Then all sides of the political spectrum scrutinized, criticized or sympathized with their struggle.

Sara agreed to an interview with Missourinet—unscripted and with minimal edits—because we, like many of our listeners, had questions.

Listen here: (31:47)

