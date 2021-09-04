Badie’s big day leads Mizzou to season opening win

Mizzou’s top running back Tyler Badie carried the ball 25 times, hauled in three catches, scored two touchdowns and picked up 243 total yards of offense to lead the Tigers past a feisty Central Michigan team for a 34-24 season opening win at Faurot Field.

Badie had career-high carries (24) and rushing yardage (191). He iced the game with 1:15 to play, when from Missouri’s own 11-yard line, he broke free for a career-long 69-yard run to the CMU 20, setting up a 44-yard FG by Harrison Mevis push the score to 34-24.

Mizzou was outgained 475-468, but the defense forced two interceptions and sacked CMU quarterback Jacob Sirmon nine times. Blaze Aldredge recorded 3.5 sacks and led the Tigers with ten tackles.

The Tigers gave up chunks of yards on defense and at times the Mizzou offense was flat. Certainly plenty to work on after week one, but much to be encouraged about. Mizzou will travel to Lexington, Kentucky next Saturday (Sept. 11), for its conference opener against SEC East Division rival Kentucky. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m.