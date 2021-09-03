Wainwright and Yadi make history tonight

The St. Louis Cardinals are in Milwaukee tonight and Adam Wainwright will start. He was named NL Pitcher of the Month. Wainwright, who just turned 40, allowed just 7 runs in six August starts and the Cardinals went 5-1 with him on the mound.

Waino and Yadi will team up for the 300th time as battery mates. According to the Cardinals website, they will become just the fourth pitcher/catcher duo in Major League history to reach that mark.

Tonight will be Wainwright’s 25th start of the year. If he and Yadi can do this 25 more times, they’ll pass the all-time record of 324 games held by Mickey Lolich and Bill Freehan of Detroit. Other duos with over 300 starts are Warren Spahn and Del Crandall (316) of the Milwaukee Braves and Red Faber and Ray Schalk (306) of the White Sox.