Show Me Today: Stone Hill Winery and the Mighty Norton (AUDIO)

Show Me Today took a radio road trip to the historic town of Hermann to hear — and taste — what made the wineries famous and how they are recultivating their history today.

Ashley Byrd visited Stone Hill Winery, once a recognized world leader in viticulture and the home of the winner of the 2021 Governor’s Cup for its 2019 Chambourcin, a dry red wine that impressed the judging panel. In this segment, she met Nathan Held of the family that owns the winery and the head winemaker, Shaun Turnbull. (8:47)