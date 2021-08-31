Gov. Parson sends Missouri National Guard to Louisiana. Missouri utilities dispatched throughout region for hurricane recovery.

Governor Mike Parson will deploy Missouri National Guard troops to Louisiana to help in Hurricane Ida recovery. About 300 soldiers are being dispatched after a request from the state of Louisiana through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC), a mutual aid agreement among states that allows for the sharing of critical resources in emergencies.

The Missouri National Guard is prepared to provide humanitarian support, equipment, debris removal, and general support assistance. Soldiers from the 110th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade headquartered in Kansas City and the 35th Engineer Brigade headquartered in Fort Leonard Wood are mobilized to assist in the relief efforts.

“The Missouri National Guard is well-trained and equipped to assist in recovery operations and has done similar missions in the past with Hurricanes Katrina and Rita,” said Maj. Gen. Levon Cumpton, Missouri National Guard Adjutant General.

The Missouri National Guard is scheduled to assist for up to 14 days and will continue to provide support to civil authorities as long as directed.

Utility teams from public and private companies are also joining in recovery efforts on the Gulf Coast.

Tuesday, more than 150 Missouri lineworkers from 30 of the state’s electric cooperatives began traveling to Baton Rouge, Louisiana to assist in the cleanup. Missouri is sending both construction and service crews to help with the power restoration efforts at a co-op just east of Baton Rouge, where 68 percent of its members were without electricity as of Monday.

Ameren workers across Illinois and Missouri are heading to Louisiana later this week to assist in repairing damage and restoring power to communities. The company’s personnel and contractors, including lineworkers, fleet, logistics and safety, will assist crews from Entergy. Ameren personnel will deploy from operating centers in Illinois and Missouri throughout the week.

Missouri’s public utility electric line crews helping with Hurricane Ida recovery will be serving in hard-hit Mississippi. A press release from the Missouri Public Utility Alliance says line worker crews from seven Missouri cities are relocating to an area near Natchez, Mississippi.

The Missouri line crews consist of about 32 workers and 21 well-equipped vehicles to help in the recovery efforts. They will assist Southwest Electric Cooperative, a power company serving a nine-county area.