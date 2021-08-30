Northwestern Missouri school district reacts to Attorney General lawsuit over mask mandates

St. Joseph public schools could become entangled in a lawsuit filed by the Missouri Attorney General which attempts to prevent the Columbia School District from imposing a mask mandate. Attorney General Eric Schmitt has filed suit against Columbia schools, seeking a court ruling to prevent the district from requiring masks in the classroom.

St. Joseph School Superintendent Doug Van Zyl understands the Attorney General is taking aim at all districts, including St. Joseph, that require masks.

“Just my personal opinion, it’s a little disappointing,” Van Zyl tells St. Joseph Post. “I believe that Missouri is a local control state and I think communities and towns and cities and school districts have had that ability over the years and to make an adjustment in that now I think could create some challenges down the road.”

