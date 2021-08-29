Dignified transfer of Missouri Marine killed in Afghanistan

It was a somber and silent ceremony as President Joe Biden, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and others witnessed the dignified transfer at Dover Air Force Base of 13 service members killed in Afghanistan.

Among them, 20-year-old Marine Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz of Wentzville, who died in a bombing by the Islamic State group, an enemy of both the Taliban and western Allies. He was assisting in the evacuation of Americans and Afghani allies at the airport in Kabul on Thursday, Aug. 26th.

The transfer is the arrival of soldiers’ remains as top military leaders honor them, then they will be buried as their families wish.