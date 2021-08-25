(AUDIO) Missouri restaurant owner talks about dealing with pandemic era challenges

A new state law begins this week that will permanently let Missouri restaurants sell to-go cocktails to customers.

During the start of the pandemic, Gov. Mike Parson relaxed some state regulations that gave restaurants this option. The Missouri Legislature then passed a bill this year making the option permanent.

Garry Vaught, of central Missouri’s Fulton, owns a gastropub and steakhouse called Beks. He says he jumped on the opportunity during the pandemic and says the sales of to-go alcohol added up.

“I thought it was a good thing that the governor did for all the restaurants out there because I mean, of course, anything we could get during that time was helpful,” he says.

Under the law, customers must also buy food. Restaurants must serve the drinks in a tamper-proof container.

From closings, to supply and staff problems, some Missouri restaurants have had a rough time during the pandemic. Vaught also discusses what he has been dealing with.

To hear the interview, on Missourinet’s Show Me Today program, click below.

