Missouri ranked 12th in the country in highway-rail collisions in 2020

Operation Lifesaver, Inc. (OLI) is a non-profit organization and nationally-recognized leader of rail safety education. Since 1972, OLI remains committed to preventing collisions, injuries and fatalities on and around railroad tracks and highway-rail grade crossings, with the support of public education programs in states across the U.S. Tim Hull is the Executive Director of Missouri Operation Lifesaver and he joined Bill Pollock on Show Me Today to help get the word out about rail safety in Missouri leading up to Rail Safety Week Sept 20-26.

