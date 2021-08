Yadier Molina is staying in St. Louis for one more season. The veteran catcher has agreed to a one-year contract extension with the Cardinals that will keep him in St. Louis through 2022. The deal is reportedly worth ten-million-dollars. Molina has spent his entire 18-year career with the Cards, winning nine Gold Glove Awards and two World Series titles. The 39-year-old is a 10-time All-Star.

