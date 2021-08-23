State Tech College named top college in the country

State Technical College of Missouri has been ranked the number one college in the nation by WalletHub (a personal finance website) for the third straight year. In their recent article titled “2021’s Best & Worst Community Colleges,” WalletHub ranked nearly 700 colleges across the country. In determining its rankings, WalletHub considered a variety of factors broken down into three main categories. Career Outcomes, Education Outcomes and Cost & Financing were each assigned 33.33 points with subcategories weighed on a 10 point scale and State Tech graded out as the best overall college in the country and on top of that we have the best graduation rate!

School president Dr. Shawn Strong spoke with Bill Pollock on Show Me Today