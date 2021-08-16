Subscribe

Chiefs top 49ers in preseason opener

By

The Kansas City Chiefs kicked off their preseason schedule with a late-game come-from-behind 19-16 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday night.

Undrafted free agent quarterback Shane Buechele took over with just over two-and-a-half minutes remaining in the game and down by three points. The former SMU quarterback would take the Chiefs on a nine-play, 68-yard drive that was capped off with a one-yard touchdown scramble by Buechele.

Up next for the Chiefs is a trip to Glendale to take on the Arizona Cardinals in preseason game number two on Friday night.

