Cardinals finish off sweep of Royals



Nolan Arenado and Tyler O’Neill both homered as the Cardinals rolled to a series sweep of the Royals with a 7-2 win in Kansas City.

José Rondón drove in a pair for St. Louis and J.A. Happ tossed five and two thirds scoreless innings to earn the victory. T

Kris Bubic allowed seven runs on nine hits in what was the shortest start of his career and the most runs he has given up in a single outing. With the loss, the Royals were unable to avoid the sweep and finished the season series with a record of 1-and-5 against St. Louis.

Salvador Perez did hit his 30th home run of the season for the 400th extra-base hit of his career. The Royals continue their seven-game homestand tonight when Carlos Hernandez gets the start against the Houston Astros.

The Cards have won six straight heading into a three-game home series against the Brewers tomorrow night.

